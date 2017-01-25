Driver in fatal crash with TTC bus convicted

A driver who killed a woman and injured more than a dozenother people when he slammed his delivery truck into a TTC bus four years ago is facing the possibility of jail time. Late last month an Ontario Superior Court jury convicted Vicente Arbis of six criminal charges related to the collision, the Star has learned. The court heard evidence that just before the crash Arbis, 43, was driving the wrong way, holding a phone to his ear, and travelling as fast as 85 km/h in order to beat a red light. The collision was forceful enough to shear a wooden utility pole off its base and cave in the front of the bus. It also left 52-year-old grandmother Manoranjana Kanagasabapathy dead. Soruby Kanagasabapathy, Manoranjana’s daughter, said the verdict means “there was some form of justice served.” Kanagasabapathy described her mother as an honest and dependable person and the “backbone” of the family. She said that since her death the family has had to look after Soruby’s widowed father, and Soruby has less help to care for her own two young children. “So all our lives have totally changed,” she said. Article Continued BelowSoruby said she believed Arbis should face the maximum penalty. The charges he was convicted of include criminal negligence causing death, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, although it’s unlikely he’ll receive a punishment that severe. He is due to be sentenced on Mar. 22.Arbis’ lawyer didn’t return requests for comment for this article.Manoranjana Kanagasabapathy died from the collision. Manoranjana's daughter described her mother as the ‘backbone’ of the family. (FAMILY PHOTO) The crash occurred at Steeles Ave. E. and Middlefield Rd. in north Scarborough shortly before noon on Aug. 13, 2013. Arbis was driving his food delivery truck eastbound on Steeles when he veered into the westbound lane, entered the intersection and plowed into the bus, which was taking on passengers at the northeast corner.

