Drivers must exchange contact info with a cyclist in case of collision, police say

Darren Brocklehurst was biking home along Richmond St. on Saturday afternoon when he was hit by a car taking a right hand turn onto Portland St. The light was green, Brocklehurst was in the bike lane and he says he had the right of way. “She saw me in her rearview mirror, I was ringing my bell,” he said. “I thought, ‘okay, I’m going through,’ and then I was on the ground. I felt my bike shift under me. Why did she not stop?” Brocklehurst suffered only minor scrapes and bruises. But he ran into trouble when he asked the driver for her contact information. “You’re not a cop, I don’t need to show you anything,” he recalls the driver telling him. Article Continued BelowShe finally produced a driver’s licence when pressed by witnesses at the scene, and Brocklehurst was able to take a picture of it.The incident illustrates the confusion some people have when drivers and cyclists collide in an accident. Police say the rules for car-on-cyclist collisions are very similar to car-on-car collisions.