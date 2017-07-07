Driving under the influence of opioids a growing concern in some cities

CALGARY—A man high on fentanyl or some similar powerful opioid caused a series of hit-and-runs on a Calgary expressway and almost overdosed before being revived, city police said Thursday.The growing use of new synthetic opioids that can be lethal even in very small amounts has led to more motorists being found severely impaired and near death, according to some emergency responders.“We’ve had cases where people have pulled over as they’ve gone into … cardiac arrest,” said Alex Forrest, head of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg union.Read more:At least 2,458 Canadians died from an opioid-related overdose in 2016“People think they can drive (while on opioids), they’re looking after children. They believe they can handle it.”Article Continued BelowCalgary police Insp. Ken Thrower said it was a “miracle” no one was seriously injured or killed in the collisions Wednesday night.Motorists called 911 to report an erratic driver who was colliding with other vehicles.The driver eventually crashed. When officers got to the scene, they revived him with naloxone — a drug used to prevent overdoses from powerful opioids such as fentanyl.