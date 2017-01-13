Drug users say safe injection sites address ills of substance abuse

Raffi Balian remembers lying beside his wife at night, with his drug injection equipment hidden below the bed. He remembers trying to inject drugs into his arm in the dark, while his wife lay beside him, unaware.“When I started injecting I did a lot of it secretly. I couldn’t tell my friends,” 60-year-old Balian said. “Within a month I had incurred enough damage that should have taken years. In that respect I hurt myself needlessly. If there were injection sites, I could have gone and done it in a much safer manner.”Now, Balian works at the South Riverdale Community Health Centre, one of the three health centres in Toronto that was recently approved to become a supervised injection site, along with the Toronto Public Health-operated needle exchange and the Queen West Central Toronto Community Health Centre.Balian, who has used “almost every drug there is” for 23 years and used fentanyl for the past 13 years, credits his job and safe places to inject with turning his life around. He has a steady income and money in the bank, he’s had a credit card for the past three or four years, and he’s repaired severed relationships with relatives. Balian, who used to inject drugs every day, now only does so every month or so. “But this has taken a while to develop and that’s what an injection site does,” Balian said. “It gives us the opportunity to work with people to get them to where I’ve gotten myself.”Article Continued BelowOntario Health Minister Eric Hoskins confirmed on Monday that the province will pay to install and operate supervised injection sites at three locations in Toronto where users will inject their own illegal drugs under medical supervision. Toronto council voted to back the sites in July.Amy Wright, 40, who is a peer worker at Parkdale Community Health Centre and a community support worker at the non-profit Sistering, believes these sites also foster a community. Wright, whose struggle with drug use began in her teens, said she experienced this at Insite, Canada’s first legal supervised injection site that was launched in Vancouver in 2003.“The first time I ever felt fully supported and loved, it was because of the safe injection site and Vancouver’s approach to harm reduction,” she said. “It’s how I was able to address the real reasons I used opioids to cope and I could do that in a way that there was no shame.”

