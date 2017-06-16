Dual Canadian citizens will no longer lose citizenship if convicted of terrorism under new bill

OTTAWA—A Liberal bill that would make it easier for people to become Canadian citizens has passed the Senate, after over a year of back-and-forth in Parliament.Bill C-6 was designed to repeal many of the previous Conservative government’s changes to how people become citizens — and how they can lose that status.Among other things, the legislation repeals a provision that strips dual citizens of their Canadian status if convicted of terrorism, treason or espionage.But far more people lose their citizenship because it was obtained fraudulently and current law gives them no right to appeal, something not addressed in the Liberals’ original bill.The Senate proposed adding such an appeal and the Liberals agreed to that and several other amendments late last week.Article Continued BelowThe bill went back to the Senate and after a brief debate, passed by a vote of 51-29.Former immigration minister John McCallum introduced the bill in 2016, following through on a Liberal campaign promise that had in part spawned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s famous “A Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian” line during the heated debates of the 2015 election.The issue was the Conservatives’ citizenship law, which allowed for stripping citizenship from dual nationals convicted of certain serious crimes.