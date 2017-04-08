Dying with dignity cant be forced on doctors or hospitals: Cohn

Unsurprisingly in a matter of life and death, a war of words is at play: Medical suicide versus death with dignity.Lowering the temperature, the authorities have settled on a more antiseptic acronym: MAID, or Medical Assistance in Dying.There is no anodyne phrase, no easy right or wrong when both sides believe themselves to be on side of the angels. Or view the other side as being angels of death.Let’s stick to the more clinical terminology of MAID for those who want to control their own destiny: the timing of an untimely death.Someone contacted me last year seeking an outlet for his story about the obstacles to dying on his own terms. We corresponded for some time, and I gave him the journalistic referrals he sought.Article Continued BelowAs it turned out, he found what he was looking for. I do not know how it ended, only that 365 Ontarians have ended their lives with medical help since it became legal last June.But I confess that even dealing with his request was not easy. And so one can only imagine the gravity of what a doctor faces in such circumstances — not just helping someone in articulating their thoughts, but acting on them.Against that backdrop, I feel enormous empathy for physicians who entered the medical profession to save lives, not to take them, nor even facilitate the taking of them. Doctors must balance their ethical obligations to patients against matters of personal conscience.END