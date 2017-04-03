Earl of Whitchurch (unofficially) breaks Guinness concert record

And the beat goes on.Stouffville’s Earl of Whitchurch was the venue for what is now — unofficially — a Guinness world record for the longest concert for multiple artists, organized by Kevin Ker and the Epidemic Music Group. Since St. Patrick’s Day, over 400 acts came together to stage the world’s longest continuous concert for multiple artists. They passed the goal at 7:10 a.m. on April 2.“I’m exhausted, stressed and absolutely elated that we managed to pull it off,” says George Bigelow, owner of The Earl of Whitchurch. “I’d be lying if I didn’t tell you that it was still a whole lot of fun along the way.” Article Continued BelowBigelow says for the moment they’ve got all the records that they were going for: longest live streamed concert and longest concert for multiple artists.The Earl of Whitchurch broke the record held by Ri Ra Irish Pub, a 24-hour-a-day Mandalay Bay casino complex in Las Vegas.That a small town pub now holds the Guinness World record for the longest concert for multiple artists on Canada’s 150th birthday speaks of what small town Canada and small town spirit can actually accomplish, Bigelow says.