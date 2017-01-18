Earth reaches highest temperature record for third straight year in 2016

WASHINGTON—Earth sizzled to a third-straight record hot year in 2016, government scientists said Wednesday. They mostly blame man-made global warming with help from a natural El Nino, which has since disappeared.Measuring global temperatures in slightly different ways, NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that last year passed 2015 as the hottest year on record.NOAA calculated that the average 2016 global temperature was 14.84 degrees Celsius — beating the previous year by 0.04 C.NASA’s figures, which include more of the Arctic, are higher at 0.12 C warmer than 2015. The Arctic “was enormously warm, like totally off the charts compared to everything else,” said Gavin Schmidt, director of NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies in New York, where the space agency monitors global temperatures.Read more:Article Continued Below2016 likely hottest year on record: UNTemperature hits a record 51 C in IndiaRecords go back to 1880. This is the fifth time in a dozen years that the globe has set a new annual heat record. Records have been set in 2016, 2015, 2014, 2010 and 2005.