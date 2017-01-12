Eastern Europe sees lowest temperatures in decades

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA—Authorities dug out stranded residents as heavy snow blanketed eastern Europe Wednesday and people struggled with travel delays, power outages and sub-zero temperatures. Homeless people and migrants were among those most at risk.The recent cold snap has now been blamed for at least 73 deaths, with some areas experiencing some of the lowest temperatures in decades.Poland, the country hit hardest by the deep freeze, reported two more deaths Wednesday as havoc spread to many countries across the region.Greece’s navy sent a ship to the island of Lesbos to house some 500 refugees and migrants. A medical association on the island said conditions at the main camp there were “inhuman,” with migrants in tents exposed to freezing temperatures.Rights group Amnesty International urged the European Union and the Greek government to move migrants from the Greek islands to the mainland. The group also launched an online petition.Article Continued BelowSwaths of northern and eastern Bulgaria were paralyzed by snowdrifts that blocked roads and left 117 towns and villages without electricity. The main highway linking the capital, Sofia, with the Black Sea port of Burgas was closed.Bulgarian soldiers used heavy machinery to clear major roads, rescue stranded people and supply remote villages with food and water. The Energy Ministry said that it had turned down emergency requests for power from neighbours Greece and Turkey to avoid the possibility of having to ration electricity for domestic customers.In Kosovo, police said a homeless man was found dead, apparently from hypothermia, the second cold-related fatality reported there. As temperatures plummeted to -25 C, there were power outages in many areas. Meteorologists said it was the coldest weather since 1963.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx