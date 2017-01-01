Echo chamber, dadbod, bigly make 2016 list of words that should be banned

DETROIT—You, sir, (or ma’am): Focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment. But don’t convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber over them.Lake Superior State University in northern Michigan on Saturday released its 42nd annual “List of Words Banished From the Queen’s English for Misuse, Overuse and General Uselessness.”The tongue-in-cheek list comes from suggestions sent to the university. This year it includes “you, sir,” “focus,” “town hall meeting,” “historic,” “echo chamber,” “on fleek,” “bigly,” “listicle” and “get your dandruff up” (dandruff being an apparent substitute for “dander”).Other terms on the list are “Frankenfruit,” “dadbod,” “post-truth” and “831” — a texting encryption of “I love you” (eight letters, three words, one meaning).The divisive 2016 presidential election influenced nominations, and was reflected in the inclusion of “bigly” and “post-truth.”Article Continued Below“Bigly” also made Merriam-Webster’s Top 10 list for 2016. President-elect Donald Trump was fond this year of saying “big league” but making it sound like “bigly,” an archaic adverb or adjective dating to around 1400.“Post-truth,” a term sometimes used to describe the current political climate, is Oxford Dictionaries’ word of the year.John Shibley, Lake Superior State spokesman and list-compiler in chief, said “lots of political vitriol” came in this year, with people wanting to ban “President Trump,” “Crooked Hillary” and “electoral college.” Shibley said he “made an editorial decision not to wade into that swamp” — drained or otherwise.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx