Echoing Alan Kurdi, toddlers death highlights plight of Burmas Rohingya refugees

Face down in the mud, chubby arms in a water-soaked yellow T-shirt, feet tucked in — this image of a 16-month-old Rohingya baby circulating on social media delivers an unforgettably poignant message.Mohammed Shohayet died trying to escape the country he was born in.His father wants to share his tragedy with the world to highlight the plight of the Rohingya, a Muslim minority that is fleeing persecution in Burma into neighbouring Bangladesh.“When I see the picture, I feel like I would rather die,” Zafor Alam, Mohammed’s father, told CNN. “There is no point in me living in this world.”The photo of Mohammed is being compared to that of Alan Kurdi, the Syrian toddler who was found dead on a Turkish beach in 2015, after a boat carrying his family to Europe capsized. Article Continued BelowKurdi’s image did much to draw the world’s attention to the Syrian refugee crisis, and Alam hopes his son’s photo will likewise galvanize the world to address the Rohingya crisis. He also hopes it will pressure Aung San Suu Kyi, Burma’s de facto leader, to address reports of state-sanctioned violence against Rohingya villages in Rakhine state.Many Rohingya, who number about one million, have lived in Burma for generations, but many in Burma’s Buddhist majority consider them illegal immigrants, and Suu Kyi has seemed largely indifferent to their plight since her party won landmark elections last March. Zafor Alam, a Rohingya refugee, told CNN his 16-month-old son Mohammed Shohayet drowned last month trying to cross the Naf River into Bangladesh.Suu Kyi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 and earned international praise in the West for her pro-democracy activism as a political prisoner, has done little to halt, or even acknowledge, violence against the Rohingya. Last June, she told the United Nations her government will avoid using the term “Rohingya,” continuing the previous military government’s policy of using the term “Bengalis,” which implies the Rohingya are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

