Editor, publisher of highly offensive publication face criminal charge, couple says

A Toronto couple have brought a criminal complaint against the editor and publisher of Your Ward News, a controversial publication that Canada Post has been banned from delivering and that Toronto police have investigated for hate crimes.Lisa and Warren Kinsella said a justice of the peace agreed Wednesday morning to charge editor James Sears and publisher Leroy St. Germaine with uttering threats.Sears said in an email to the Star that he can’t comment on specifics, but called it a “mischievous, impotent complaint” and suggested the court was lacking important information. “My legal team and I will mop the floor with the Kinsellas on our first available opportunity in court, but in the meantime, we will enjoy the free publicity that Daisy Group has once again garnered for Your Ward News!,” Sears said in the email, referring to the company run by the Kinsellas.The Kinsellas, who have campaigned against Your Ward News, said they were concerned with an article in the current edition, in which Sears suggests his followers may decide to “bludgeon the Kinsellas to death.”Article Continued Below“Not only was this comment meant to intimidate and silence us from speaking out, it was also a genuine threat, I felt, against my family,” Lisa Kinsella said in a phone interview.“What’s appeared . . . we believe has crossed the line into uttering threats and criminal territory.”Lisa Kinsella said she originally went to police about the alleged threat on June 9 but they told her they did not have grounds to press charges.