Edmonton couple wins $8M in third lottery win

EDMONTON—Talk about being lucky — an Edmonton couple is celebrating another lottery win.Barbara and Douglas Fink won $8,163,061.10 on the Feb. 22 Lotto 6/49 draw.Barbara checked the winning numbers on the Internet the night of the draw and she called Douglas, who was working out of town, right way.She couldn’t reach him, but when she did, she told him, “I did it again.”The Finks have won on the lottery before — Douglas shared in a $128,000 Lotto 6/49 win with four of his friends in 1989.Article Continued BelowIn 2010, the couple won $100,000.“I knew we had all the numbers, but I didn’t know how many winners there were,” Barbara said. “I called Douglas back before midnight and told him it was more than $8 million.”The couple says they will use the money to ensure their daughters and grandkids are looked after.