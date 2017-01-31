Edmonton theatre company cancels play after casting white woman as Othello

An Edmonton theatre company has cancelled its production of Othello after controversy erupted over the casting of a white woman as the lead, traditionally a role filled by a person of colour.Walterdale Theatre Associates issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the play that was set to open Feb. 8. The play was cancelled when members of the production received both online and in-person threats from people who were angered by Walterdale’s decision, according to the statement.The matter has been referred to police, the release said.“This is a heart-breaking decision, but as a community of volunteers and artists, we can’t continue with a production where the safety of members of our cast has been threatened,” said Adam Kuss, President of the Board of Directors of Walterdale Theatre, in the release.Article Continued BelowWalterdale Theatre is a volunteer-run community theatre that has operated in Edmonton since 1958.The lead actress, Linette J. Smith, who was cast to play Othello, posted a note on her Facebook page where she apologized for accepting the role. “My initial response to playing the role was that with a woman in the role that there might be discussion about women in power roles, a conversation about the marginalization of women, and normalization of differently gendered relationships,” she said in her Facebook post.