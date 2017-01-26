Education minister orders troubleshooters to probe York school board

After months of scandal, Ontario’s education minister is taking “urgent action” and sending in two troubleshooters to investigate allegations of widespread racism and other problems that have rocked York Region’s public school board.The move, announced by Minister Mitzie Hunter Thursday, will also look at trustee accountability and how to improve relations with the parents and community — and whether trustees and the director of education “are fulfilling their legislated duties.”In an exclusive, sit-down interview with the Star, Hunter said the unusual move is needed to regain public confidence in the province’s third largest school board.“When there are concerns that are raised, we cannot shy away from those concerns,” she said. “We have to ensure that the leadership is responsive and is addressing the concerns that are raised.”The reviewers’ job will be similar to that of Margaret Wilson, who in 2015 swept into the Toronto public board to interview staff and community members, making a number of recommendations after the climate turned toxic under its past director. But as bad as things were in that board, the education minister of the day sent in just one reviewer.Article Continued BelowIn this case, Hunter has appointed two — human rights specialist and lawyer Patrick Case and education veteran Suzanne Herbert — because of the broad scope of issues involved.“The reason I am asking these reviewers to go in and take a look at the performance of the York Region District School Board is that I am hearing repeated concerns from parents and from students. As minister, I have to be assured that this board is on the right track, is addressing these issues and that parents are feeling heard — and, frankly, that public confidence is restored in this board.”Over the past year, the Star has uncovered a number of incidents where the York board ignored or failed to properly deal with incidents of racism and Islamophobia.