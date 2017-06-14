Egypt lawmakers approve deal to transfer Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia

CAIRO—In defiance of a court ruling, Egypt’s parliament voted on Wednesday to ratify a disputed 2016 agreement that would transfer two strategic Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia.The vote, in which lawmakers in favour were asked to stand up, came shortly after the 596-seat chamber opened a debate on the pact earlier in the day. The outcome was a foregone conclusion since the legislature is packed with supporters of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, whose government signed the deal when Saudi King Salman visited last year.The vote and the uncustomary speed with which the house processed the agreement are likely to spark protests by Egyptians opposed to the deal, as well as lead to potentially destabilizing legal battles between the legislative branch of government and the judiciary after a court ruled against the islands transfer in January.Read more:Egypt arrests 12 protesting transfer of Red Sea islands to SaudisLawmakers who back the deal have insisted that only parliament has the right to ratify international agreements.Article Continued Below“The ruling by the highest administrative court annulling the agreement makes parliament’s discussion and ratification of the agreement invalid,” said Raafat Fouda, a constitutional law professor at Cairo University.Police and opponents of the deal clashed late Tuesday in downtown Cairo, with policemen kicking, punching and using sticks to beat several dozen protesters outside the national journalists’ union. An unspecified number of arrests were made and eight protesters remained in police custody on Wednesday, according to defence lawyers.After the agreement was first announced in 2016, Egypt saw the largest anti-government protests since el-Sissi took office in 2014. Hundreds of demonstrators and activists were arrested, with most later released.