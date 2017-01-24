Egypts president alarmed by 40 per cent divorce rate, suggests delegalizing verbal divorce

CAIRO—Egypt’s president said Tuesday he was alarmed by his country’s high divorce rate, suggesting a groundbreaking legislation to delegalize divorces verbally declared by Muslim men to their spouses, the latest foray by the general-turned-president into thorny social and cultural issues in the most populous Arab nation.In a televised address during a ceremony marking Police Day, President Abdel-Fatteh el-Sissi said he has recently learned from the head of the state Statistics Bureau that about 40 per cent of Egypt’s 900,000 annual marriages end in divorce after five years.Turning to the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, the Sunni Muslim world’s supreme seat of religious learning in Cairo, he suggested that the legislation should be adopted so a divorce would be legal only if it is done in the presence of a “maazoun,” a cleric authorized by the government to officiate marriage and divorce.Some couples already do that, but many Muslim husbands also divorce verbally — often in the heat of an argument — before later documenting the divorce.“Why cannot we, as a state concerned with the safeguarding of society … issue a law that only legalizes divorce when done in the presence of a Maazoun so we can give the couple a chance to reconsider?” said el-Sissi.Article Continued Below“It cannot be just a word that is casually uttered,” he said, adding that the proposed law would protect children and prevent what he called “inappropriate behaviour.” He did not elaborate.El-Sissi is a devout Muslim who grew up in the medieval part of Islamic Cairo, a spiritual quarter with a large number of historical mosques and shrines. In office since June 2014, his addresses have consistently been peppered with Quranic verses or mentions of God.However, his suggestion to delegalize the centuries-old verbal divorce widely seen in conservative and patriarchal Egypt as a male prerogative is a bold reformist move, but also one likely to spark a backlash from conservative clerics and harsh condemnation by militants.