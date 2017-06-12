Election win puts Emmanuel Macron on course to redefine European politics: Burman

PARIS—Europe’s explosive political landscape took another dramatic turn Sunday as France’s newly elected president, Emmanuel Macron, emerged as the continent’s newest political superstar.Macron’s latest election victory bore all the hallmarks of a new French Revolution.Relishing his new role as one of the world’s leading “anti-Trump” voices, Macron tapped into the fear and loathing of U.S. President Donald Trump among French voters to lead his upstart party, La République en marche (Republic on the Move), to a landslide win in the first round of France’s parliamentary elections.It was an extraordinary triumph by the 39-year-old Macron, the youngest president in France’s history. Few people expected him to win the presidency a month ago, and even fewer thought that his newly formed party could achieve such rapid success. No party before Macron’s has come from nowhere to wrest majority control of the country’s National Assembly.Article Continued BelowMacron needs to do that if he is to have any hope of enacting the many radical changes needed to address France’s high unemployment and ailing economy. Sunday’s results indicate the president’s party won nearly 30 per cent of the vote. This would translate into an astonishing majority — more than 400 of the 577 National Assembly seats, one of the largest margins in French history.Read more: