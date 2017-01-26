Electoral reform continues to be Trudeaus curse: Hbert

MONTREAL—With every new development on the electoral reform front the disconnect between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s words on the promised introduction of a new voting system and his government’s actions is more glaring.Such was again the case this week as the government reported on the public response to the online consultation it held over the holiday season.The discretion that attended the release was inversely proportional to the fanfare that had attended the launch of the exercise last month. It failed to inspire a 140-character tweet to flag its existence from Karina Gould, the incoming minister of democratic institutions.That may be because a mountain predictably gave birth to a mouse. Although an invitation to participate in the consultation was mailed to every household, less than 3 per cent — or about 400,000 people — answered the call.Or it may be because the answers were not the ones Trudeau was hoping for.Article Continued BelowDespite the obvious limitations of the exercise, the result did offer some insights a government looking to craft a consensual narrative on a new voting system could use.For instance, almost three quarters of respondents agreed that government policies should take into account the input of several parties, even if — as was pointed out in the questionnaire — it might take longer to get things done.Sixty-eight per cent believed that a majority government should be open to compromise to the point of reconsidering, if need be, some of its policies.