Eleven months on, B.C. woman still waiting for approved work visa

Salma Sultana has been waiting for her work permit since she graduated from an MBA program in Canada last February.The identity document, which allows her to return to her job in Canada, was approved and issued, and then lost in mail. It was reprinted twice upon requests for a replacement, but those replacements haven’t come either. Being unable to get that piece of paper prevented her from visiting her ill mother back in India, and she worried it exposed her to the threat of identity theft.Although the Immigration Department’s computer record shows she is authorized to work in the country — she has worked as a marketing manager for a software company in Vancouver — she said she has not been able to travel outside of Canada without the permit attached to her passport.“You felt totally powerless. The people at immigration treated you like you made a mistake and they were doing you a favour when they answered your call,” said a frustrated Sultana.Article Continued BelowThis week, after an inquiry from the Star into her complaint, the Immigration Department promised it would finally get her the document.“The process needs a lot of improvement. I am concerned my ID is being stolen. If Amazon can deliver in one day, why is it taking the Canadian government this long to deliver such an important document by regular mail?”The 31-year-old woman came to Canada in 2014 to pursue her master’s degree at the University of British Columbia and applied for her three-year post-graduate work permit when she graduated last February.