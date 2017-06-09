Ellis Kirkland found not criminally responsible in Rosedale condo stabbing

A Harvard-educated architect who was charged in a stabbing attack on a doorman at a Rosedale condo has been found not criminally responsible.The decision in Ellis Kirkland’s case was delivered in a Toronto court on Friday morning, defence lawyer Marlys Edwardh said.Kirkland was arrested at a Church St. hotel on March 10, 2016 following the knife attack and a standoff with police that came at the end of a citywide search. After several hours of negotiations, officers arrested her after rapelled onto a hotel balcony.Edwardh confirmed the verdict Friday but said her client hadn’t authorized her to comment further. Kirkland, who was 60 at the time, was accused of repeatedly stabbing doorman Mark Markandu with a kitchen knife in what appeared to have been an unprovoked attack.Article Continued BelowRelated story:Victim in Rosedale stabbing tells of ‘blood coming from everywhere’ after attackEND She was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and weapons dangerous to the public peace.