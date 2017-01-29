Elon Musk Expresses His Disapproval Of Trump's Immigration Orders

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, SpaceX, Solar City and OpenAI, has spoken out against U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent action against immigrants and refugees. Many organizations and groups have protested President Trump’s decision to sign the executive order on Friday, temporarily barring immigrants (from seven Muslim countries) and refugees from entering the country. President Trump said that this particular order was designed to prohibit radical terrorists from entering the United States. However, the decision also consequently puts a temporary blanket ban for any refugee trying to enter the United States of America. Elon Musk expressed his disapproval on Twitter writing that the refugees “don’t deserve to be rejected.” “Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They’ve done right, not wrong & don’t deserve to be rejected.” Elon Musk met with the President on Monday. [Image by Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Images] Elon Musk took to Twitter to express his disapproval. The blanket entry ban on citizens from certain primarily Muslim countries is not the best way to address the country’s challenges — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017 Many people negatively affected by this policy are strong supporters of the US. They’ve done right,not wrong & don’t deserve to be rejected. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 29, 2017 But many of Musk’s followers on Twitter argued that his criticism was too mild and didn’t go far enough. And the fact that Musk had just accepted Trump’s offer to serve in the “Manufacturing Jobs Initiative” a day before all this didn’t help his case. Musk, who is also a part of President Trump’s economic advisory board, is relatively inclined towards the President in terms of manufacturing, given his plan of building a massive battery plant, known as the Gigafactory, in Sparks, Nevada. Set to complete in 2020, the plant will employ 6,500 people. Musk had a meeting with President Trump in the White House last Monday, and it was announced on Friday that he would be joining the President’s “Manufacturing Jobs Initiative.” JUST IN: President Trump announces group of business leaders and CEOs to be part of his “Manufacturing Jobs Initiative” pic.twitter.com/21bDbhrPcw — CNBC Now (@CNBCnow) January 27, 2017 Trump’s decision has faced a lot of backlash from leaders of the tech industry, with the likes of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lyft CEO Logan Green, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings, among others, expressing their disapproval of President Trump’s Refugee Ban and Immigration Restriction. Google co-founder and Alphabet President Sergey Brin was spotted protesting against the decision at San Francisco Airport on Saturday night. President Donald Trump signed the controversial order on Friday, January 27. [Image by Pool/Getty Images] Trump signed the decision to indefinitely bar all Syrian Refugees from entering the U.S. He also put a 120-day bar on refugees from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. No visa will be issued to citizens of these Muslim-majority countries for the next 30 days. Trump called this decision “a measure to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of America,” explicitly specifying, “We don’t want them here.” Trump paid homage to the victims of the September 11 attacks, dedicating this decision to them. “We don’t want to admit the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those that support our country and love, deeply, our people.” I promise that our administration will ALWAYS have your back. We will ALWAYS be with you! pic.twitter.com/D0aOWhOH4X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2017 President Trump also signed an executive order on Friday for rebuilding the military, according to Trump, “to build new planes, new ships, tools and resources.” Trump justified his decision with the following statement. “As we prepare our budget request for Congress, our military strength will be questioned by no one and neither will our dedication to peace. And we do want peace.” [Featured Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]