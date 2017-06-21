Embroidering amends at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 40 years later

It’s been nearly half a century since 78-year-old Anna Dohler walked away from the Church of the Holy Trinity, and she’s still stitching together the pieces. Hunkered down in the nave at Trinity Square, Dohler’s hands are careful and slow. A swath of blue wool follows her needle as it moves up and down. The stitch is a form of bargello, she explains, called Hungarian Point. By nature, the stitch looks like flames. How apt for Dohler.For more than a decade, she’s sat in the church twice a month, stitching a seven-foot sidepiece, a two-foot sidepiece and an intricate vestment. Each bears the image of the Pentecost — or the Holy Spirit, descending in flames. To her, the pieces are making up for a donation she never gave, after fire charred the church in 1977. “Those three windows were blown out,” Dohler said, gesturing to the now-replaced stained glass on the south wall. She waved her hand over to the west side. “They had taken the window out here, knowing that there was something going on.”Article Continued BelowThe fire originated at Eaton’s, and caused substantial damage to the south side of the church and the original ceiling. Dohler had been a member of the parish since “the July first weekend of 1972,” and was working at the time for the Toronto Historical Board. Anna Dohler, 78, is seen working on her needlework art pieces at the Church of the Holy Trinity. (Richard Lautens) After the fire, she asked to come and take photographs of the church, but was denied. She asked to write a story about the church’s history, and put up a display, and was denied again. With tensions high, an argument arose between her and the new minister.“Which is why I left the church,” she recalled. While other members of Trinity’s congregation donated money so the church could remedy the fire damage, Dohler never made a monetary donation after the argument.