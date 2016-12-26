End of binary gender proves to be a passport to confusion: DiManno

Earlier this month, Tracy Ayre took her 16-year-old son to renew his passport at the Toronto office. She brought with her his birth certificate, health card with photo, student ID card, bank statement, expired passport and her obviously boy teenager.Nope, not good enough.“We need something that says he’s a male,” Ayre was told.Eyeball proof was insufficient. As a bureaucracy, documented proof was required. Except, being a bureaucracy that crawls on its red-tape belly, one level of government — federal, which issues passports — is out of socio-cultural sync with another level of government, that being Ontario. As of this past June, sex designation is not displayed on newly issued Ontario health cards, which is fine and progressive and inclusive in a suddenly assertive non-binary world, although that fraction of the population which doesn’t identify as either male or female is minuscule — estimated at 0.3 to 0.4 per cent.Article Continued BelowOttawa, operating in a different orbit, has yet to synchronize on federal documents such as passports.The transgender community is difficult to quantify. Numbers are merely a qualified guess from academics in the demographics field because only a handful of countries include the gender-unspecified option in the census collection data. Germany became the first European country to recognize a “third gender” on birth certificates for “intersex infants” — those showing both male and female characteristics, with parents allowed to mark an X for “undetermined,” and the offspring deciding at a later date. New Zealand brought in the new gender category “unspecified” for passports in 2012, Australia a year earlier. India saw the light in 2009 for a reported five to six million transgender citizens with its voter forms. That year, the Supreme Court in Pakistan — a rigidly Islamic society — ordered the government to issue national ID cards with a third gender option, a move triggered by local police robbing and raping a number of hijra (transgender) dancers. Nepal’s believed to have become the world’s first country with a third gender on census forms (2007), leading the way to also introducing it on passports.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx