Environmental and Indigenous groups demand banks avoid supporting Trans Mountain expansion

Over two dozen environmental and Indigenous groups sent a letter to the CEOs of 14 major Canadian and international banks this week, demanding that they refrain from funding Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project. “We call on your institutions to avoid financing Indigenous rights abuses and climate change,” it says. “In order to future-proof against involvement in these controversial, climate-wrecking pipelines, as well as the massively destructive extraction projects that feed them, we urge you to exit completely from the tarsands sector.”The document, which includes signatures from Greenpeace, Sierra Club and Tsleil-Waututh Nation, among others, is in response to a section of the company’s initial public offering prospectus, released late last month, which states that “underwritten bank commitments are currently in place for the [b]usiness to establish” a $5.5 billion credit facility — an ostensible loan, in other words. Kinder Morgan did not immediately return the Star’s emails or phone calls requesting comment.Fourteen additional banks were mentioned that have supported former and current Kinder Morgan operations. Article Continued BelowThe bottom-line, said Ruth Breech, co-author of the letter and a senior campaigner at Rainforest Action Network, is that the project should not move forward without the consent of First Nations.“We’re cutting to the chase and letting the banks know this project is tainted and that folks should stay away,” she said. “If Indigenous rights are not honoured, the project should not go through. This letter is a warning.”Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs and one of many signatories of the letter, said Indigenous people do not want “dirty oil” in the province. He said his biggest concern is food security, because tanker traffic in the Salish Sea could increase by sevenfold when the expansion comes online.