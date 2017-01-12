Ethics commissioner starts preliminary review of Trudeaus Aga Khan trip

The ethics commissioner has started a “preliminary review” of the prime minister’s secret family vacation to the Aga Khan’s private island, as the Opposition continues to cry foul and demand a full scale conflict of interest investigation. In an email Thursday, a spokesperson from the office of ethics commissioner Mary Dawson confirmed the review had started but would not comment further. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has explained the trip as a family vacation, pointing out this week that he has known the Aga Khan since he was a toddler, and that the Ismaili Muslim leader was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral. But that hasn’t quelled the calls for an ethics probe into the trip. On Wednesday, Conservative MP Blaine Calkins asked ethics commissioner Mary Dawson to investigate the trip, following a request to do the same earlier this week from former speaker and Tory leadership candidate Andrew Scheer.After keeping the vacation secret for several days, the Prime Minister’s Office admitted last week that Trudeau spent time during the holidays on the private Bell Island, at the Aga Khan’s invitation. Days later, the PMO then also admitted that Newfoundland MP Seamus O’Regan and his husband joined the Trudeau family on the vacation, along with Liberal Party President Anna Gainey and her husband. Article Continued BelowThe Aga Khan is the chair of a foundation that has inked more than $300 million in international development contracts with the government since 2004, and is a registered lobbyist that regularly deals with officials from Global Affairs.The controversy over the island vacation continues as Trudeau embarks on a tour of Ontario communities. The Liberals have come under fire for using public funds for a trip, when the party is asking the public to sign up and provide personal information if they want to attend an event. On the first stop of the road-trip Thursday, at a restaurant in Manotick, Conservative voter Dave Emery told the Canadian Press that he is not surprised taxpayers are footing the bill for Trudeau’s outreach tour.

