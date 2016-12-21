Etobicoke man dies of gunshot wounds

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance in an investigation into the death of a 26-year-old man who died Monday morning. Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, of Toronto, was a resident at an Islington Ave. apartment building in Etobicoke where police found him while responding to what was first reported as a medical call. Hees was found with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead at the scene. Police said his death was the result of a homicide. A post-mortem examination revealed that Hees died of a gun shot wound. Hees is Toronto’s 68th homicide victim of the year. Article Continued BelowDet. Leslie Dunkley told reporters Wednesday that there is no information on a suspect at this time. Investigators are reviewing the building’s security footage, Dunkley said. They believe that there were other people in the apartment where Hees was found at the time of the incident.

