Etobicokes spaghetti junction to be transformed to make room for all road users

The intersection is known as Six Points, but the name hardly captures the dizzying number of off-ramps, overpasses, and intersections that make up central Etobicoke’s notorious “spaghetti junction.” The interchange where the major arterials of Dundas St. W., Kipling Ave., and Bloor St. W. converge has confused drivers and thwarted pedestrians for more than 50 years. Soon it will be a thing of the past. In March, the city broke ground on the construction phase of a major project to transform the junction from a car-centric, freeway-style interchange in the core of the suburb into a “complete streets” environment that is friendly to all road users. By the time the work crews are done in 2020,the two overpasses that traverse Kipling will have been demolished and replaced with three major at-grade intersections and a network of new streets. The reconfiguration will prioritize the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, and break down what a city assessment of the project called “a major physical and psychological barrier” between communities on either side of Kipling.People who are familiar with the area say change is long overdue. Article Continued Below“This place is terrible for walking!” complained Loretta Ing, who works once a week at a nearby dentist’s office, as she made her way across the windswept Bloor overpass on Thursday. Bajric Finkret said he often rides his bike from his home on the east side of Kipling to the Tim Hortons on the west side. The 70-year-old bikes on the sidewalk even though police have told him it’s illegal, because mixing with the fast-moving cars is too dangerous. “I will pay if I have to pay the fine, but I will not ride my bike on this street,” he said, predicting the reconfigured interchange “will be much nicer.”