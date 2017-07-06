EU leaders reaffirm Libya migrant policy aimed at preventing migration despite criticism

ROME—European Union officials on Thursday reaffirmed the need to tackle Europe’s migrant crisis in Libya and surrounding countries, amid continued resistance in Europe to welcome refugees.Italy announced some $34 million in new investments aimed at preventing migrants from ever reaching or leaving Libya’s lawless shores where smugglers operate. And EU interior ministers warned they might sanction migrants’ home countries with visa restrictions if they refuse to take their people back when their European asylum bids fail.Europe’s migration crisis was on the agenda at two meetings Thursday: an informal EU-wide interior ministers meeting in Tallinn, Estonia, and a meeting in Rome of foreign ministers from Libya, surrounding African countries and selected European partners.Amid mounting anti-immigrant sentiment across Europe, Italy has increased its complaints that it can no longer shoulder the burden of the migrant crisis alone. Faced with national elections later this year or next, the Italian government has recently threatened to close its ports to non-Italian flagged rescue ships in hopes of forcing other European countries to take migrants in.Read more: EU vows more aid for Libyan coast guard after more than 12,000 land in Italy in one weekendArticle Continued BelowIn Rome, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Italy was pledging 10 million euros to help Libya’s southern neighbours — Niger, Chad and Sudan — better control their borders so migrants can’t reach Libya. Another 18 million euros is slated for the voluntary repatriations of migrants who reach Libya and decide not to continue their journeys north.“In order to lower the numbers leaving Libya, we have to lower the numbers entering,” Alfano told a press conference.In Tallinn, the interior ministers called for aid groups conducting rescue operations in the Mediterranean to follow a code of conduct, after prosecutors in Italy have accused some of complicity with Libyan-based smugglers.