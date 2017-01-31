EU president sees Trump comments as threats, gives reminder: United we stand, divided we fall

BRUSSELS—The leader of the European Union put longtime ally the United States in a “threat” category on Tuesday, insisting that President Donald Trump is contributing to the “highly unpredictable” outlook for the bloc.In a letter to 27 EU leaders before Friday’s summit in Malta, EU President Donald Tusk mentioned the Trump administration as part of an external “threat” together with China, Russia, radical Islam, war and terror.Echoing statements from many European capitals, he said that those global challenges, “as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration, all make our future highly unpredictable.”Read the latest news on U.S. President Donald Trump.He said that “particularly the change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy.”Article Continued BelowThis year marks the centennial of the U.S. entry in World War I, and it marked the beginning of the American century as well as the enduring trans-Atlantic bond with Europe. Tensions have risen though since Trump was elected U.S. president.Trump has questioned the NATO alliance linking North America and Europe, and hopes for a major trans-Atlantic trade deal have already taken a deep dive amid worries of U.S. protectionism.“We should remind our American friends of their own motto: United we stand, divided we fall,” Tusk said in the letter and also told a news conference in Tallinn, Estonia, after meeting with the three Baltic prime ministers before the Malta summit.