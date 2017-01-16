EU reacts with astonishment as Trump sticks to guns on NATO, auto tariffs

BERLIN—European Union nations reacted with surprise and defiance Monday to comments made by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, who said in an interview that NATO was “obsolete” and hinted that more member states would leave the 28-nation EU.German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, speaking ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting, said Trump’s view on NATO and criticism that allied members weren’t paying their fair share has “caused astonishment.”His French counterpart Jean-Marc Ayrault added that the best response to such an interview was simple — Europeans uniting together.Even though Trump had make similar comments during his tempestuous election campaign, a repeat of the same points still hit Europe hard and came as a bit of a surprise, since his choice for defence secretary, Gen. James Mattis, has stressed his support for the alliance in his U.S. congressional confirmation hearings last week.Steinmeier said Trump’s views in an interview with German daily Bild and The Times of London “are contradictory to statement of” Mattis.Article Continued BelowBeyond NATO, Trump indicated he was indifferent to whether the EU stays together or not, a sharp break from the Obama administration, which encouraged Great Britain to remain in the EU last year before the U.K. voted in June to leave.Ayrault said “the best way to defend Europe — and it is at Trump’s invitation — is to say united, together as a bloc.”Germany's Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, talks with Finland's Foreign Minister Timo Soini, right, and Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom during an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday. (Geert Vanden Wijngaert) Britain decided to leave the EU in a vote in June. In the interview, Trump said “I believe others will leave . . . I do think keeping it together is not gonna be as easy as a lot of people think.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx