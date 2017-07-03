EU vows more aid for Libyan coast guard after more than 12,000 land in Italy in one weekend

PARIS—France, Germany and the European Union pledged more money Monday for Libya’s coast guard and more support for Italy to cope with a surge of migrant arrivals from Africa.The UN refugee agency, meanwhile, reported that more and more people lured to Libya with the hope of finding jobs there end up trying to reach Europe.The intensified European effort comes after the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, on Saturday decried an “unfolding tragedy” in Italy over the weekend with 12,600 migrants and refugees pouring onto its shores. Grandi noted that more than 2,000 people have lost their lives on the Libya-to-Italy sea route this year.Officials appeared to be bracing for prospects of an accelerated flow of migrants as the Mediterranean weather warms, making often-perilous maritime journeys more attractive.“We are only at the beginning of the summer, and without swift collective action, we can only expect more tragedies at sea,” Grandi, who is Italian, said in a statement. Like many others in his office in recent months, Grandi repeated calls for an “urgent distribution system” for incoming migrants and refugees, and “additional legal pathways to admission.”Article Continued BelowRead more: Young children, toddlers among 34 dead pulled from sea off Libya: Italian coast guardOn Monday, the EU migration commissioner and the German, French and Italian interior ministers promised extra money and training for the Libyan coast guard and efforts to reinforce Libya’s largely lawless southern border that people smugglers exploit. No further details, including how much more money was pledged, were immediately provided.The officials held a crisis meeting in Paris on Sunday after Italy pleaded for European help amid the surge.