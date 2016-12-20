Europe nervously watching Merkels re-election bid after Berlin attack

BERLIN—Chancellor Angela Merkel already knew that her campaign for a fourth term as Germany’s leader will be her most difficult yet. The deadly truck attack on a Christmas market may have made it tougher — and is already polarizing opinion.The hard-right Alternative for Germany party that has assailed Merkel’s acceptance of migrants leapt on events in Berlin well before authorities concluded that the incident was an attack, with a prominent member proclaiming the 12 victims to be “Merkel’s dead.”Monday’s attack also threatened to rekindle tensions between Merkel and Bavarian conservative allies, who have sniped at her migrant policies and demanded a cap on the number of newcomers that Germany will accept, and whose supporters are an important source of votes.A man arrested after the truck attack Monday night in Berlin and initially treated as a suspect came from Pakistan and registered as an asylum-seeker in Germany last year. Later Tuesday, he was released for lack of evidence tying him to the attack.Merkel said it would be “particularly sickening” if the assailant were confirmed to be an asylum-seeker — both for Germans who help refugees and “for the many people who really need our help and are making an effort to integrate in our country.”Article Continued BelowDaesh, also known as ISIS and ISIL, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement from its Amaq news agency late Tuesday.Leaders around Europe and beyond are watching Merkel’s political fortunes closely, after she emerged as a beacon of tolerance and defender of Western liberal values amid encroaching populism elsewhere.Electoral math still very much favours Merkel emerging as chancellor again from a parliamentary election expected next September.

