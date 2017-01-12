Even in Trumpian terms, this is getting very far from normal: DiManno

Astonishing: An adjective I must husband, as in conserve, because here we are, nine days left in Donald Trump’s “president-elect” phase and already the astonishings runneth amok.Gobsmacking? Staggering? Flagitious?But never could I have foreseen the media handing Trump the moral high road.A tiny sliver of the media, true — the digital online site BuzzFeed, which describes itself as “a social news and internet company” and boasts upwards of 473 million look-ins over the past month alone.Or, “a failing pile of garbage,” as described Wednesday by Trump, first on his own heap o’ balderdash Twitter account and later at the first press conference he’s held in six months, an eagerly anticipated spectacle that surpassed expectations.Article Continued BelowDown the rabbit hole we skitter.There’s no doubt that America’s 45th commander-in-chief, pending, wallowed righteously in the malicious gook-gabble that BuzzFeed dumped into the public realm the previous day, the entirety of an unverified 35-page dossier allegedly written by a former British intelligence operative containing, well, an astonishing array of spectacular, shocking and salacious allegations about Trump’s private conduct and purported blackmail-pungent involvement with Russia.Trump was entirely justified in his outrage over the unsubstantiated slime poured on his head by a document so toxic that no other media agency, mainline or peripheral, dared touch it. CNN, though, came enticingly close, albeit focusing their explosive Tuesday disclosures on the two-page synopsis — including claims of compromising personal and financial information about Trump — provided last week to Trump and President Barack Obama by four senior-most U.S. intelligence chiefs. The synopsis was an “annex” to a larger classified brief delineating Russian hacking and interference in the 2016 election.

