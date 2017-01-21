Events organized in Toronto, Montreal support Washington womens march

Thousands of Canadians gathered in cities and towns across the country today to lend their support to the massive Women’s March on Washington.They came out to express support for women’s rights and human rights a day after Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.In Montreal, many wore pink hats with ears, painted whiskers on their faces and carried signs with messages such as “our rights aren’t up for grabs,” — a reference to Trump’s remarks about grabbing women that were captured on video and surfaced during the election campaign.Many of the Montreal protesters said they wanted to send a message to politicians on both sides of the border that Trump-style politics, which they see as misogynist and divisive, are not welcome in Canada.New York City native Ellen Goldfinch, who wore a pink baseball cap that read “no going back,” said she was worried about the erosion of women’s reproductive rights and access to health care under a Trump presidency.Article Continued Below“I’m very concerned that my provincial and federal governments know that we will not allow those kinds of values to filter north of the border,” said Goldfinch, who now lives in the Eastern Townships region just outside Montreal.Outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto, Cleo Corcoran, 87, held up a sign reading: “I did the 50s, we are not going back.”“Women are half the population and yet we are so often pushed to the back of the crowd. Now we’ve got to come in front,” Corcoran said.