Everything You Need To Know About This Week’s Weather

Unfortunately, another active week of weather is ahead including a January thaw, a dangerous California flood, yet another winter storm, and heavy rain. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store for this week. Heavy Rain and Snow in California Rain began falling in central and northern California Saturday and will continue to do so through Monday. According to Weather.com, rainfall totals of 12 inches are possible in the foothills of the Sierra below snow level, which will rise due to the tropical flow of warm, moist air. “The first wave of heaviest rain and mountain snow will continue to push southward across California into Sunday night,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said. “Periods of rain and mountain snow will follow for Monday, especially in northwestern California and the Sierra, before the next heavier round slams into northern and central California Tuesday into Tuesday night.” While the warmer temperatures will melt some of the snow from Winter Storm Helena, the area will be at risk for mudslides and significant flooding. Gates on the Sacramento Weir to open Mon for 1st time since Jan 2006. Widespread flooding of the Yolo Bypass will occur #CAstorm #CAflood pic.twitter.com/w5Ub9rp1iI — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 9, 2017 Southern California will see light rain early in the week. “The siege of storms has the potential to wipe out or greatly erase the long-term drought conditions in the region,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. “Communities protected from levees around Sacramento and Fresno will want to keep a careful watch on the water levels,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root added. Winter Storm Iras Low pressure will make its way across the country early next week, bringing wintery precipitation and wind. The inter-mountain West and the Rockies can expect to see heavy snow into Monday, in addition to ice accumulations in arts of the Willamette Valley, Columbia River Gorge, and the Snake River Valley of Idaho. We all know when the wind blows….the snow doesn’t like to land on the snowmarker…but it sure loaded up in Liberty this afternoon! #freshies #powder #winterstorm #southsidejohnnie #snow #blow #mymountainisbogus A video posted by Bogus Basin (@bogusbasin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 12:45pm PST Snow will also develop in the northern Plains and Upper Midwest by Monday morning, with possible flurries heading into the Great Lakes region by Monday night. Sleet and freezing rain is also likely on the southern edge of the precipitation in the Midwest. There is a chance of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to stretch from the Upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes and interior Northeast on Tuesday. While precipitation should change to rain in much of the Northeast by Tuesday night, Weather.com reports that some stubborn valley locations may still experience freezing rain. January Thaw While January began with freezing temperatures, milder temperatures are expected to return this week. Very cold temperatures will begin in the East. Lows on Monday morning will be in the single digits and the teens from the Northeast into North Carolina. Much of the South is expected to be within the 20s. Walking in a winter wonderland (oh ho ho ????) ☃️❄️ #iphoneography #happynewyear #chesapeake #virginia #winter #winterstorm #snow #vscofilter A photo posted by B E X (@rbxdaily) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:23pm PST By Tuesday, however, above-average temperatures will spread from the West into the Midwest and East, reports Weather.com. Temperatures are expected to warm up on Wednesday from the Four Corners region to the East Coast. Temperatures should range between the 40s and 50s from the Central Plains into the Ohio Valley and into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. A Wintry Mess As if we haven’t suffered enough this weekend, it looks as though we’re headed into yet another wintry mess next weekend. Driving in blizzard like conditions wasn’t the best idea. Glad we only went couple of miles to town for errands & drove right back home. #winterstorm #snowstorm #newengland #massachusetts #crazyweather #notafanofwinter #imnotdriving #igersmass #ignewengland #igmassachusetts #staywarm #winterwonderland #instalike #instagood #instadaily #bestoftheday #picoftheday #scenesofwinter #newenglandwinter #coldashell #givemeabeach #iphoneonly #nofilter #nature #beautiful A photo posted by Tanz (@thesavvytraveller_) on Jan 8, 2017 at 6:51pm PST According to Weather.com, fresh cold air driving southward through the Plains and Midwest late next week will be in place ahead of an upper-level storm system pivoting out of the Southwest into the Plains states. This pivot will bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain beginning Friday from parts of Texas into the Midwest. If you’re planning on traveling this weekend – between Friday and Sunday – be sure to keep an eye on the forecast throughout the week. Thunderstorms are also likely to be severe on the southern end of this storm system into next weekend from Texas to the lower Mississippi Valley. [Feature Image by Scott Olson/Getty Images]

