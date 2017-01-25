Ex-boyfriend in revenge porn case given second chance to defend himself

One year ago, a Toronto court ordered a man who posted a sexually explicit video of his ex-girlfriend to a porn site without her consent to pay damages of $141,708.03.The precedent-setting judgment opened a new legal path for victims of so-called revenge porn in Ontario and was made after four years of legal wrangling during which the man, who can be identified only as N.D., refused to put forward a defence.Now the courts have decided N.D. should get a second chance. The judgment has been set aside and the case reopened so N.D. can present a defence and the case can go to trial. The plaintiff, known only as Jane Doe 464533, was denied leave to appeal the decision to reopen the case earlier this month. Article Continued Below“It takes us back to essentially square one,” said lawyer Molly Reynolds, who is part of the team representing Doe. It could take another four years for another decision to be made. “The plaintiff began this action not only to try and exercise her rights and protect her right to privacy but also to try to show there is a way to hold people accountable when they disclose intimate images or videos without the subject’s consent. She really wanted to give a voice to other women in this situation, that you don’t just have to be quiet and ashamed about it,” Reynolds said.