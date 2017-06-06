Ex-girlfriend testifies at trial of Halifax medical student charged with murder

HALIFAX—The former girlfriend of a Halifax university student has told his murder trial that she smelled cleaning products when she returned to his apartment the night Taylor Samson was last seen alive.William Sandeson is charged with the first-degree murder of the 22-year-old Dalhousie University student, whose body has never been found.Court has heard that Samson was last seen alive on video, walking into Sandeson’s apartment shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2015.Defence witness Sonja Gashus told the jury Tuesday she went out for dinner with Sandeson earlier that evening, and was told by him she would need to leave his apartment for a period of time later that night — something she described as unusual.Read more: Article Continued BelowBail denied for man charged with murder of Dalhousie studentDalhousie student charged in fellow student’s death to appear in courtThe recent Dalhousie graduate later testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court that she believed Sandeson was conducting a drug deal.