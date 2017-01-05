Ex-Haiti rebel leader wanted in U.S. arrested while appearing on live talk show

PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI—A former rebel leader who is wanted on U.S. drug charges, and was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, was arrested Thursday as he appeared on a live radio talk show, a witness said.Guy Philippe was being interviewed live on the show with another recently elected lawmaker when the host abruptly announced that police were outside the studio in the Pétionville district of the capital to arrest him. The host came back on air and said that authorities had taken him away.Radio host Gary-Pierre Paul Charles later told The Associated Press the police were members of the Haitian anti-drug unit and fired shots into the air to disperse a crowd that had gathered.“It was shocking. People were running everywhere,” he told the AP.The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which barely missed capturing him in a 2007 raid, had no immediate comment on the arrest and it wasn’t clear whether he was going to be extradited. Authorities in Haiti and Philippe’s lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.Article Continued BelowA photo being circulated on social media in Haiti appeared to show Philippe, smiling in a white dress shirt, being led out of the studio by police.Philippe recently won election to the Senate representing a district in southern Haiti but had not yet been sworn into office.He is wanted on drug-trafficking charges including conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States. The indictment charging him is sealed and federal prosecutors have declined to discuss it. In Haiti, he is a divisive figure who was one of the leaders of a violent 2004 rebellion that led to the ouster for then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

