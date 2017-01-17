Ex-Halifax professor sues over explicit photo posted to Twitter

HALIFAX—A former Halifax professor who resigned after saying he had a sexual relationship with a student has filed a lawsuit over a nude photo of his genitals that was posted to Twitter.Michael Kydd is seeking $1 million in damages from Twitter, CTV’s owner Bell Media, his former employer Mount Saint Vincent University and the woman with whom he says he had an affair.His allegations against each defendant differ but include defamation, breach of privacy including “public disclosure of embarrassing or private facts without consent,” breach of copyright and negligence.None of the allegations contained in the statement of claim filed in the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia has been tested and no statements of defence have been filed.Kydd resigned from the university in January 2015, saying he had a consensual relationship in the fall of 2014 with the woman, who was close to his age and a part-time distance studies student.Article Continued Below“(She) alleged to the authorities at Mount Saint Vincent University that the relationship she had with Kydd was not consensual,” the statement of claim says. “She later made similar allegations to the RCMP and accused him of sexual assault.”The woman declined comment. The Canadian Press does not name people who say they’ve been sexually assaulted unless they agree to be identified.The lawsuit alleges that while the two were still dating and Kydd was unaware she had made allegations against him, she asked him multiple times to send a photo of his genitals. After numerous requests, he relented and sent her a photo, the court documents allege.

