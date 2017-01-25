Ex-Liberal organizer Jacques Corriveau gets four-year prison term for sponsorship fraud

MONTREAL—An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal was given a four-year prison term Wednesday.Jacques Corriveau, who was previously described as the ”central figure" in the scandal, will also have 10 years to pay a fine of $1.4 million.A jury found Corriveau guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.Corriveau, 83, was handcuffed and placed in the prisoner’s box after the sentence was read out.Read more:Jacques Corriveau found guilty on 3 fraud-related charges in Liberal sponsorship scandalArticle Continued BelowHis lawyer, Gerald Souliere, said he would seek his client’s immediate release pending an appeal of the sentence. He is already appealing the conviction."Mr. Corriveau never thought he would end his days in prison, that he would go to prison," Souliere told reporters after the sentencing. "So, other than to say he’s stunned, there’s nothing else I can say."Prosecutors had suggested Corriveau serve between three and five years behind bars, while the defence was seeking a sentence in the community, citing his age and the lengthy delay in his case getting to trial.