Ex-military medic takes stand, denies conducting breast exams on recruits in Ontario

GATINEAU, QUE.—A former medical technician accused of performing unnecessary and inappropriate breast exams at military recruiting centres in Ontario took the stand in his own defence Friday, and denied the exams ever took place.Retired petty officer James Wilks faces eight counts of breach of trust and one count of sexual assault in connection with complaints filed by six women in Thunder Bay, London and Windsor, Ont.Read more: Woman allegedly harassed in military medical exam tells court she hid complaintMore charges for ex-military medic convicted of sex assault during medical examsArticle Continued BelowThe women have accused him of having them strip from the waist up so he could visually examine their breasts during routine medical exams at the recruiting centres. One also accused Wilks of touching her breasts under the pretence of conducting a breast exam.But Wilks, who said he had conducted more than 3,000 medical examinations on prospective recruits during his more than 25 years in uniform, said he never asked any of the women to remove their tops. He also said he never touched any of the women’s breasts.“I did not conduct any breast exams … or visual exams,” Wilks said under cross-examination from military prosecutor Maj. Adam Van Der Linde, adding: “I did not have an applicant or recruit bare her breasts.”