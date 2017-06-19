Ex-MMA fighter extradited from Venezuela to face murder charge in Nova Scotia

HALIFAX—A Nova Scotia mother confronted the former MMA fighter accused of murdering her son Monday, shouting out to him as he was led into a courthouse after being extradited from Venezuela.Surrounded by about three dozen friends and supporters, Gloria Adams called out to Steven Douglas Skinner as officers escorted him from a sheriff’s van and into Dartmouth provincial court under a heavy police presence.“Skinner, Skinner — who’s this right here?” she shouted, gesturing to herself as the 44-year-old Cole Harbour man was led into the building in handcuffs. “I feel better now.”The crowd broke out in applause after the much-tattooed Skinner was taken inside to face a second-degree murder charge in the death of Stacey Adams, 20, in April 2011. A few people wore t-shirts saying, “We Stay On Point Like Stacey Adams.”Police had issued an international warrant for Skinner’s arrest shortly after Adams was found dead in Lake Echo in April 2011.Article Continued BelowSkinner, 44, was arrested by Venezuelan law enforcement on Margarita Island in May 2016. A photo released by Venezuelan authorities after his arrest showed Skinner in colourful swim trunks, his bare chest covered in sand.Skinner, who fought as a light-heavyweight at 205 pounds, had a 3-2 professional record, according to mixed martial arts website Sherdog.com.RCMP worked with Venezuelan authorities for the past year and say Skinner was extradited to Halifax on Saturday.