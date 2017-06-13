Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea, says Trump would support trip

PYONGYANG—Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flew back to Pyongyang on Tuesday for the first time in Donald Trump’s presidency. He said he is “just trying to open a door” on a mission that he thinks his former Celebrity Apprentice boss would support.Rodman, one of the few people to know both of the nuclear-armed leaders, sported a black T-shirt advertising a marijuana cybercurrency as he talked to reporters briefly before his flight from Beijing to the North Korean capital.Asked if he had spoken to Trump about his trip, he said, “Well, I’m pretty sure he’s pretty much happy with the fact that I’m over here trying to accomplish something that we both need.”Rodman has received the red-carpet treatment on four past trips since 2013, which have accomplished little in terms of diplomacy and served mainly to create publicity for the former athlete. He has been roundly criticized for visiting during a time of high tensions between the U.S. and North Korea over its weapons programs.Read more: Article Continued BelowRodman hopes to meet Kim Jong Un againNorth Korea says it has tested new missile capable of striking U.S. warshipsNorth Korea blasts Donald Trump for yanking United States from Paris accord