Ex-Tory MP weighing bid to run as Liberal in Harpers old riding

OTTAWA—Lee Richardson, a longtime Progressive Conservative Albertan who was a Conservative MP in Stephen Harper’s government, is weighing a run to become the Liberal candidate in Harper’s former riding, the Star has learned.In an exclusive telephone interview with the Star from Calgary, Richardson emphasized “no firm decision” has been made but acknowledged a bid for the Liberal nomination in Calgary Heritage “is really what is on the table at this point.”Richardson, 69, is the former Conservative MP for the riding of Calgary Centre, now held by the Liberals’ Kent Hehr. Harper, who remained an MP after his party lost the 2015 election, formally stepped down as MP in late August, setting the clock ticking on a six-month period by the end of which a byelection must be called.Richardson, who has federal and provincial Progressive Conservative roots that go back decades, said, “It’s a big decision, in terms of my background and where I’m from. I’ve been a Progressive Conservative, but I have been a Conservative, and a moderate.”Article Continued BelowRichardson said a decision has not been made on either his or the Liberal Party’s side and a nomination race has not been called. But he said, “It’s not a question of partisanship, it’s a question of who can best serve the constituents today at a time when we really need help.”Once deputy chief of staff to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, chief of staff to former Alberta premier Peter Lougheed, and an MP during two separate periods in Ottawa, Richardson is a cordial and well-known political actor in Calgary. He was an MP in Mulroney’s government from 1988 to 1993, and returned to Ottawa from 2004 to 2012 after Stephen Harper took leadership of the merged PCs and Canadian Alliance.In Harper’s government, Richardson never made it into cabinet. But he was a popular chair of two key Commons committees — natural resources and international trade — and was well-liked on both sides of the aisle.

