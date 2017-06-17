Exploring the most remote to the most urban of settings

KUUJJUAQ, QUE.—It was, quite simply, the helicopter ride of a lifetime.Soaring and swerving through the snow-dappled peaks rising from the sea in Torngat Mountains National Park, the trip literally took my breath away.This majestic, mysterious park, tucked into the northernmost wedge of Labrador between Quebec and the Atlantic, gives new meaning to the word “remote.”“We are, for sure, the only ones here,” Nunavik Rotors pilot Jean-François Martin states matter-of-factly. “It’s a shame. So few ever get to see and experience this.”And what an experience — the 16th in my 2017 odyssey to see all of Canada’s 46 national parks and reserves.Article Continued BelowTorngat is Inuktitut, for “place of spirits,” or as some say, “evil spirits.”It is the highest mountain range on the Canadian Shield and its sinister, treeless peaks, emerging startlingly from the Atlantic, form dramatic fiords and countless vistas. Along the way, a few caribou and a black bear are spotted. But the polar bears are still out at sea.The highest peak, at 1,652 metres, is D’Iberville (Que.) or Caubvick (N.L.), depending from which side you view it. It sits four-square on the provincial border, most often enshrouded in cloud.