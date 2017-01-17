Extra funding sought to curb drug overdoses

The city’s acting medical officer of health is requesting $300,000 in additional funds this year to tackle the growing number of drug overdoses.Provincial funding would cover 75 per cent of the total cost, requiring the city to pitch in $74,000. Still, the late request will add further pressure on council, which is currently trying to close a $91 million budget gap in the 2017 budget. “We are not going to wait in the face of a crisis,” said Councillor Joe Cressy, who chairs the city’s drug implementation strategy panel and requested an update on an overdose action plan in December. A full plan, with need for additional funding, is expected in March.The city has looked to curb the number of drug overdose deaths as an opioid epidemic grips western provinces and has contributed to a 73 per cent rise in total overdose deaths in Toronto in the last decade. Opioids were involved in 66 per cent of all accidental deaths in 2015, the city says, and fentanyl deaths have almost doubled.“There are some urgent actions that can be taken now that will have some significant benefits in the short-term . . . but more is needed,” Cressy said.Article Continued BelowEarlier this month, Mayor John Tory joined co-ordination activities between the city and relevant agencies as a high-profile booster to address the problem.Tory promised then to be a “louder advocate” on the issue.A statement from his office Monday said “the mayor believes reducing overdoses is a vital public health issue for Toronto and that cities are on the front lines when it comes to the growing danger of fentanyl and other opioids.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx