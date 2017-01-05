Fading French town offers hope of new life for Syrian family

GRAY, FRANCE—Gray is a dying town, its residents lament. Big businesses have moved away, taking jobs with them. Though it still lives up to its nickname “Gray la jolie,” or “Gray the pretty,” many stores now lie vacant, with fading “to rent” signs in their windows.But for one Syrian family, the picturesque streets, red-tiled rooftops and quiet river walks offer hope of rebuilding their shattered lives, away from the fear of death lurking around every corner in their homeland.“I will start to love life another time,” said Abd Alwahab Alahamad, a 43-year-old Damascus oncologist. “Because sometimes (in the) last two years, I thought it will be very difficult to stay alive.”Like hundreds of thousands before them, the Alahamads risked everything to escape war and the dark brutality of the Daesh group, embarking on a perilous and uncertain journey through checkpoints, bombs and a nightmarish sea crossing to Greece.But after months of uncertainty and doubt, their luck began to change. Alahamad, his wife Iman Mshanati and their three children — 5-year-old Nora, 2-year-old Ahmed and baby Layan, born in Greece six months ago — were among the fortunate few accepted so far into an ambitious European relocation program.Article Continued BelowLaunched in late 2015, the program was designed to relieve pressure on Greece and Italy, the main entry points for more than a million people fleeing into the European Union. But it has come under fire for moving too slowly. Of the 66,400 people who should be relocated from Greece by this September, just 7,286 had been resettled by the end of December, according to figures from the International Organization for Migration, which organizes the transfers. France has taken in the most refugees from Greece, 2,420. The next highest-receiver is the Netherlands, which has taken 836.Abd Alwahab Alahamad and his wife Iman Mshanati take a selfie atop the castle overlooking the town of Gray. Alahamad and Mshanati have three kids, 5-year-old Nora, 2-year-old Ahmed and baby Layan, 6 months. (Thanassis Stavrakis/ AP) Applicants cannot choose their destination. The Alahamads were assigned to France, a country neither the Russian-trained doctor nor his wife, a 33-year-old nutritionist and beautician, had ever visited.“We are going into the unknown; We do not know the city, the people, nothing,” said Mshanti in a small apartment in Athens the day before the family’s flight to Paris, three small suitcases sitting neatly packed on the floor. “But we hear from people who had left before us that they are happy, and we felt relieved.”

