Failed transitions from provincial to federal politics are common: Hbert

OTTAWA—Pressed this weekend to say whether he would run federally if he failed to become national NDP leader next fall, Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh was studiously noncommittal.“I will continue to fight in the provincial level. I’ll continue to fight in other provinces. I’ll continue to fight on the federal level, as I have done before,” he said at an all-candidates debate.That generic statement will not put the issue to rest.Singh’s leadership rivals will inevitably continue to probe the depth of his commitment to a federal career. It is a fair question to which the New Democrats are entitled to a clearer answer.When he announced his bid to succeed Thomas Mulcair, Singh did not resign his seat at Queen’s Park. The next Ontario election will take place a year from now. In the event of a leadership defeat, he could stay put in Ontario.Article Continued BelowIn keeping his options open, Singh is not breaking any rule — tacit or otherwise.Former Ontario education minister Gerard Kennedy was the last Ontario politician to run for a federal leadership position. When he set out to try to succeed Paul Martin as federal Liberal leader in 2006, Kennedy resigned his provincial seat.But former Ontario MP Patrick Brown resigned from Parliament only after he won the provincial Tory leadership.