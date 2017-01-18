Failing Presto fare gates madden passengers

Jerzy Jarmasz was on track to have his son at school on time when the pair arrived at Dufferin subway station Monday morning.But there was just one problem: when they tried to leave by the Russett Ave. exit, the one closest to the school, they couldn’t get out.Bothof the new Presto smart-card-enabled fare gates that the TTC recently installed there were out of order and would not open.Frustrated and in a hurry, Jarmasz said he and his son had to double back and leave by the station’s main entrance instead.“It was a bit of a drag,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to spare. It worked out, but he could have been late.”Article Continued BelowThe TTC is in the midst of replacing all its subway turnstiles with the new automatic fare gates which are crucial to its plans to modernize the transit system.But customers have complained about problems with the devices, and the issues aren’t limited to Dufferin.According to TTC spokesperson Heather Brown, there are now 376 fare gates at 41 of the agency’s subway stations, and about 12 per cent of them don’t work at any given time.